Mahindra EPC Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in June 2020 down 13.17% from Rs. 53.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020 up 48.92% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2020 up 18.95% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2019.

Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2019.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 169.30 on July 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.58% returns over the last 6 months and 71.36% over the last 12 months.