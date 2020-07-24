Mahindra EPC Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in June 2020 down 13.17% from Rs. 53.63 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020 up 48.92% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2020 up 18.95% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2019.
Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2019.
Mahindra EPC shares closed at 169.30 on July 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.58% returns over the last 6 months and 71.36% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.56
|82.66
|53.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.56
|82.66
|53.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.82
|38.60
|28.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.52
|-0.60
|-2.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.24
|7.05
|6.25
|Depreciation
|0.75
|1.16
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.38
|23.64
|17.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|12.78
|3.42
|Other Income
|1.61
|0.65
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.46
|13.43
|3.51
|Interest
|0.07
|0.55
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.39
|12.88
|3.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.39
|12.88
|3.17
|Tax
|1.14
|3.31
|0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.25
|9.57
|2.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.25
|9.57
|2.18
|Equity Share Capital
|27.78
|27.78
|27.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|3.45
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|3.43
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|3.45
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|3.43
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am