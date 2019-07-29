Mahindra EPC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.63 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.63 crore in June 2019 up 2.17% from Rs. 52.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2019 up 49.1% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2019 up 36.87% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2018.

Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2018.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 98.80 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -21.24% over the last 12 months.