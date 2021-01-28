Mahindra EPC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore in December 2020 down 2.37% from Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2020 down 11.76% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra EPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2019.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 157.85 on January 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 14.97% over the last 12 months.