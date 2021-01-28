MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra EPC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

January 28, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.73 crore in December 2020 down 2.37% from Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2020 down 11.76% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra EPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2019.

Close

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 157.85 on January 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.28% returns over the last 6 months and 14.97% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations80.7355.3882.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80.7355.3882.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.9627.9937.57
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.66-2.012.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.746.516.65
Depreciation0.760.780.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.5116.4924.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.425.6210.52
Other Income0.250.210.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.675.8410.93
Interest0.100.080.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.575.7510.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.575.7510.49
Tax1.921.502.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.654.257.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.654.257.77
Equity Share Capital27.7827.7827.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.751.532.80
Diluted EPS2.741.522.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.751.532.80
Diluted EPS2.741.522.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.