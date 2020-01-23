Mahindra EPC Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.70 crore, up 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.70 crore in December 2019 up 6.92% from Rs. 77.34 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2019 up 97.64% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2019 up 71.3% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2018.

Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2018.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 133.90 on January 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.64% over the last 12 months.