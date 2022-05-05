Mahindra EPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore in March 2022 down 7.07% from Rs. 71.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 96.59% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 down 86.01% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra EPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2021.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 99.10 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -31.56% over the last 12 months.