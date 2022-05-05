 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra EPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.48 crore in March 2022 down 7.07% from Rs. 71.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 96.59% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 down 86.01% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra EPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2021.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 99.10 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -31.56% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.48 51.13 71.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.48 51.13 71.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.05 34.38 37.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.44 -0.03 2.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.42 7.24 7.01
Depreciation 0.78 0.80 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.86 12.57 18.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -3.83 4.98
Other Income 0.23 0.05 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -3.78 6.00
Interest 0.62 0.44 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.45 -4.21 5.60
Exceptional Items -- -0.18 --
P/L Before Tax -0.45 -4.39 5.60
Tax -0.51 -0.77 1.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 -3.62 4.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 -3.62 4.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.08 -- 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.14 -3.62 4.07
Equity Share Capital 27.84 27.84 27.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -1.30 1.46
Diluted EPS 0.05 -1.30 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -1.30 1.46
Diluted EPS 0.05 -1.30 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.