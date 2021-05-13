MARKET NEWS

Mahindra EPC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.54 crore, down 13.45% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.54 crore in March 2021 down 13.45% from Rs. 82.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2021 down 57.48% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2021 down 53.46% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra EPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2020.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 154.50 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.17% returns over the last 6 months and 47.21% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations71.5480.7382.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.5480.7382.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials37.8145.9638.60
Purchase of Traded Goods0.00--0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.61-1.66-0.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.017.747.05
Depreciation0.790.761.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.3418.5123.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.989.4212.78
Other Income1.020.250.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.009.6713.43
Interest0.400.100.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.609.5712.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.609.5712.88
Tax1.551.923.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.047.659.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.047.659.57
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.060.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.077.719.57
Equity Share Capital27.8427.7827.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.462.773.44
Diluted EPS1.452.763.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.462.773.44
Diluted EPS1.452.763.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

