 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra EPC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore, up 22.49% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore in June 2022 up 22.49% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2022 down 87.87% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2022 down 82.45% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 107.25 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.52% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.32 66.48 38.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.32 66.48 38.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.32 39.05 26.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.72 3.44 -3.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.97 7.42 7.69
Depreciation 0.77 0.78 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.40 15.86 11.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.42 -0.06 -4.45
Other Income 0.10 0.23 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.32 0.17 -4.38
Interest 0.73 0.62 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.05 -0.45 -4.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.05 -0.45 -4.65
Tax -1.77 -0.51 -1.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.28 0.06 -3.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.28 0.06 -3.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.13 0.08 -0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.41 0.14 -3.41
Equity Share Capital 27.89 27.84 27.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.30 0.05 -1.23
Diluted EPS -2.30 0.05 -1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.30 0.05 -1.23
Diluted EPS -2.30 0.05 -1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.