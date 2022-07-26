Mahindra EPC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore, up 22.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore in June 2022 up 22.49% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2022 down 87.87% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2022 down 82.45% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 107.25 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.52% over the last 12 months.