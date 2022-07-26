Mahindra EPC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore, up 22.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore in June 2022 up 22.49% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2022 down 87.87% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2022 down 82.45% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.
Mahindra EPC shares closed at 107.25 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.32
|66.48
|38.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.32
|66.48
|38.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.32
|39.05
|26.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.72
|3.44
|-3.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.97
|7.42
|7.69
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.78
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.40
|15.86
|11.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.42
|-0.06
|-4.45
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.23
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.32
|0.17
|-4.38
|Interest
|0.73
|0.62
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.05
|-0.45
|-4.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.05
|-0.45
|-4.65
|Tax
|-1.77
|-0.51
|-1.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.28
|0.06
|-3.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.28
|0.06
|-3.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.13
|0.08
|-0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.41
|0.14
|-3.41
|Equity Share Capital
|27.89
|27.84
|27.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|0.05
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|0.05
|-1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.30
|0.05
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.30
|0.05
|-1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited