Mahindra EPC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore in June 2021 down 17.04% from Rs. 46.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021 down 210.36% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021 down 168.91% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 149.25 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.29% returns over the last 6 months and -11.84% over the last 12 months.