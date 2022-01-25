Mahindra EPC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.13 crore, down 36.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.13 crore in December 2021 down 36.66% from Rs. 80.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021 down 146.94% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021 down 128.57% from Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2020.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 115.85 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.62% returns over the last 6 months and -28.82% over the last 12 months.