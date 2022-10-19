 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.39 crore, up 37.48% Y-o-Y

Oct 19, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.39 crore in September 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 878.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 98.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.71 crore in September 2022 up 35.87% from Rs. 127.11 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 312.35 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.01% returns over the last 6 months and 18.27% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,208.39 1,085.99 878.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,208.39 1,085.99 878.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 697.96 610.48 486.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.42 0.94 -44.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.26 96.87 114.06
Depreciation 34.27 32.48 30.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 253.46 223.54 198.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.85 121.70 92.73
Other Income 4.59 9.42 3.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.44 131.12 96.16
Interest 3.38 2.04 3.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.06 129.08 93.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 135.06 129.08 93.10
Tax 34.68 32.05 -4.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.38 97.03 98.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.38 97.03 98.05
Equity Share Capital 379.32 379.13 379.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.56 2.59
Diluted EPS 2.65 2.56 2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.56 2.59
Diluted EPS 2.65 2.56 2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:44 pm
