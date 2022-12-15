Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.39 crore, up 37.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.39 crore in September 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 878.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 98.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.71 crore in September 2022 up 35.87% from Rs. 127.11 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 286.95 on December 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.78% returns over the last 6 months and 20.26% over the last 12 months.