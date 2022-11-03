English
    Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.39 crore, up 37.48% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,208.39 crore in September 2022 up 37.48% from Rs. 878.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.38 crore in September 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 98.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.71 crore in September 2022 up 35.87% from Rs. 127.11 crore in September 2021.

    Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in September 2021.

    Mahindra CIE shares closed at 301.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.63% returns over the last 6 months and 10.27% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra CIE Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,208.391,085.99878.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,208.391,085.99878.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials697.96610.48486.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.420.94-44.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.2696.87114.06
    Depreciation34.2732.4830.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses253.46223.54198.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.85121.7092.73
    Other Income4.599.423.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.44131.1296.16
    Interest3.382.043.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.06129.0893.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.06129.0893.10
    Tax34.6832.05-4.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.3897.0398.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.3897.0398.05
    Equity Share Capital379.32379.13379.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.652.562.59
    Diluted EPS2.652.562.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.652.562.59
    Diluted EPS2.652.562.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm