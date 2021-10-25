Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 878.94 crore, up 41.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 878.94 crore in September 2021 up 41.53% from Rs. 621.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.05 crore in September 2021 up 244.35% from Rs. 28.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.11 crore in September 2021 up 72.63% from Rs. 73.63 crore in September 2020.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2020.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 271.30 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)