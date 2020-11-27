PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 621.04 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 621.04 crore in September 2020 down 5.39% from Rs. 656.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.47 crore in September 2020 up 202.59% from Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.63 crore in September 2020 down 6.39% from Rs. 78.66 crore in September 2019.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 158.10 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 85.56% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations621.04188.59656.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations621.04188.59656.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials286.6081.03317.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.389.559.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost92.9677.9993.71
Depreciation31.3019.0328.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses159.3565.36164.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.45-64.3742.77
Other Income3.884.437.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.33-59.9450.60
Interest2.822.033.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.51-61.9746.77
Exceptional Items----5.10
P/L Before Tax39.51-61.9751.88
Tax11.03-15.2542.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.47-46.729.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.47-46.729.41
Equity Share Capital379.01379.01379.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.75-1.230.25
Diluted EPS0.75-1.230.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.75-1.230.25
Diluted EPS0.75-1.230.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra CIE #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.