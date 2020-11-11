Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 621.04 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.04 crore in September 2020 down 5.39% from Rs. 656.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.47 crore in September 2020 up 202.59% from Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.63 crore in September 2020 down 6.39% from Rs. 78.66 crore in September 2019.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 141.05 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.93% returns over the last 6 months and -5.68% over the last 12 months.