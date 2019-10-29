Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore, down 27.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore in September 2019 down 27.75% from Rs. 652.45 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.59 crore in September 2019 down 176.55% from Rs. 42.58 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.46 crore in September 2019 down 45% from Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2018.
Mahindra CIE shares closed at 155.60 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.
The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
|Mahindra CIE Automotive
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|471.42
|540.91
|652.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|471.42
|540.91
|652.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|246.36
|292.38
|368.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.65
|6.55
|-6.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.37
|67.97
|72.68
|Depreciation
|18.76
|18.11
|18.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.48
|119.93
|136.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.80
|35.98
|61.75
|Other Income
|4.90
|6.50
|4.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.70
|42.48
|65.93
|Interest
|5.30
|5.42
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.40
|37.06
|64.94
|Exceptional Items
|-26.89
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.48
|37.06
|64.94
|Tax
|28.11
|13.71
|22.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.59
|23.35
|42.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.59
|23.35
|42.58
|Equity Share Capital
|379.01
|379.00
|378.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|0.62
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|0.62
|1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|0.62
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|0.62
|1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .