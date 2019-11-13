Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore, down 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.42 crore in September 2019 down 27.75% from Rs. 652.45 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.59 crore in September 2019 down 176.55% from Rs. 42.58 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.46 crore in September 2019 down 45% from Rs. 84.48 crore in September 2018.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 149.55 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and -43.54% over the last 12 months.