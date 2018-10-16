Mahindra CIE Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 652.45 crore, up 34.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 652.45 crore in September 2018 up 34.73% from Rs. 484.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.58 crore in September 2018 up 109.1% from Rs. 20.36 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.75 crore in September 2018 up 101.8% from Rs. 30.60 crore in September 2017.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2017.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 265.45 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given 23.84% returns over the last 6 months and 13.61% over the last 12 months.