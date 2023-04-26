 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore in March 2023 up 15.1% from Rs. 992.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.57 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 168.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.88 crore in March 2023 up 21.49% from Rs. 232.02 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,142.38 1,110.95 992.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,142.38 1,110.95 992.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 607.31 633.76 528.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.63 -27.29 14.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 106.51 100.33 115.83
Depreciation 33.69 35.51 30.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 239.74 243.13 194.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.50 125.52 107.32
Other Income 106.69 12.87 93.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 248.19 138.39 201.07
Interest 1.61 4.53 3.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 246.58 133.86 197.57
Exceptional Items -- 37.87 --
P/L Before Tax 246.58 171.73 197.57
Tax 39.01 25.74 28.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 207.57 145.99 168.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 207.57 145.99 168.69
Equity Share Capital 379.36 379.32 379.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.47 3.84 4.45
Diluted EPS 5.47 3.84 4.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.47 3.84 4.45
Diluted EPS 5.47 3.84 4.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited