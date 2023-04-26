Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore in March 2023 up 15.1% from Rs. 992.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.57 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 168.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.88 crore in March 2023 up 21.49% from Rs. 232.02 crore in March 2022.