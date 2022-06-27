 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 992.49 crore, up 16.36% Y-o-Y

Jun 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 992.49 crore in March 2022 up 16.36% from Rs. 852.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.69 crore in March 2022 up 321.6% from Rs. 76.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.02 crore in March 2022 up 90.52% from Rs. 121.78 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 221.05 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 992.49 840.76 852.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 992.49 840.76 852.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 528.90 438.33 438.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.92 16.82 -18.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 115.83 107.62 111.73
Depreciation 30.95 29.94 29.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.57 178.91 201.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.32 69.15 90.00
Other Income 93.76 5.65 2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.07 74.80 92.69
Interest 3.51 3.83 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.57 70.98 89.46
Exceptional Items -- -12.75 --
P/L Before Tax 197.57 58.23 89.46
Tax 28.88 15.14 165.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 168.69 43.09 -76.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 168.69 43.09 -76.12
Equity Share Capital 379.12 379.05 379.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.45 1.14 -2.01
Diluted EPS 4.45 1.14 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.45 1.14 -2.01
Diluted EPS 4.45 1.14 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra CIE #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results
first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.