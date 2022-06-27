English
    Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 992.49 crore, up 16.36% Y-o-Y

    June 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 992.49 crore in March 2022 up 16.36% from Rs. 852.92 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.69 crore in March 2022 up 321.6% from Rs. 76.12 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.02 crore in March 2022 up 90.52% from Rs. 121.78 crore in March 2021.

    Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.

    Mahindra CIE shares closed at 221.05 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)

    Mahindra CIE Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations992.49840.76852.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations992.49840.76852.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials528.90438.33438.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.9216.82-18.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.83107.62111.73
    Depreciation30.9529.9429.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.57178.91201.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.3269.1590.00
    Other Income93.765.652.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.0774.8092.69
    Interest3.513.833.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax197.5770.9889.46
    Exceptional Items---12.75--
    P/L Before Tax197.5758.2389.46
    Tax28.8815.14165.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities168.6943.09-76.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period168.6943.09-76.12
    Equity Share Capital379.12379.05379.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.451.14-2.01
    Diluted EPS4.451.14-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.451.14-2.01
    Diluted EPS4.451.14-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:11 pm
