Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 992.49 crore, up 16.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 992.49 crore in March 2022 up 16.36% from Rs. 852.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.69 crore in March 2022 up 321.6% from Rs. 76.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.02 crore in March 2022 up 90.52% from Rs. 121.78 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 176.40 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)