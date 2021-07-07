Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 852.92 crore, up 47.41% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 852.92 crore in March 2021 up 47.41% from Rs. 578.62 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.12 crore in March 2021 down 334.79% from Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.78 crore in March 2021 up 62.44% from Rs. 74.97 crore in March 2020.
Mahindra CIE shares closed at 235.10 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.00% returns over the last 6 months and 101.03% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra CIE Automotive
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|852.92
|756.51
|578.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|852.92
|756.51
|578.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|438.54
|368.95
|282.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.25
|-15.73
|-21.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|111.73
|103.90
|96.32
|Depreciation
|29.09
|29.83
|28.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|201.82
|188.91
|154.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|90.00
|80.65
|38.90
|Other Income
|2.69
|3.68
|7.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.69
|84.34
|46.68
|Interest
|3.23
|4.58
|2.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|89.46
|79.76
|44.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|89.46
|79.76
|44.23
|Tax
|165.58
|19.94
|11.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-76.12
|59.82
|32.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-76.12
|59.82
|32.42
|Equity Share Capital
|379.01
|379.01
|379.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|1.58
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|1.58
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|1.58
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|1.58
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited