Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 852.92 crore, up 47.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 852.92 crore in March 2021 up 47.41% from Rs. 578.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 76.12 crore in March 2021 down 334.79% from Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.78 crore in March 2021 up 62.44% from Rs. 74.97 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 235.10 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.00% returns over the last 6 months and 101.03% over the last 12 months.