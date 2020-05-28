Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 578.62 crore, down 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.62 crore in March 2020 down 9.95% from Rs. 642.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2020 down 30.91% from Rs. 46.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.97 crore in March 2020 down 19.78% from Rs. 93.46 crore in March 2019.

Mahindra CIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 84.95 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.24% returns over the last 6 months and -64.09% over the last 12 months.