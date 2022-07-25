 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.99 crore, up 51.26% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,085.99 crore in June 2022 up 51.26% from Rs. 717.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.03 crore in June 2022 up 114% from Rs. 45.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.60 crore in June 2022 up 76.96% from Rs. 92.45 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 248.80 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,085.99 992.49 717.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,085.99 992.49 717.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 610.48 528.90 377.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.94 14.92 -32.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.87 115.83 110.10
Depreciation 32.48 30.95 29.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 223.54 194.57 176.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.70 107.32 57.41
Other Income 9.42 93.76 5.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.12 201.07 63.13
Interest 2.04 3.51 2.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 129.08 197.57 61.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 129.08 197.57 61.03
Tax 32.05 28.88 15.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.03 168.69 45.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.03 168.69 45.34
Equity Share Capital 379.13 379.12 379.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 4.45 1.20
Diluted EPS 2.56 4.45 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.56 4.45 1.20
Diluted EPS 2.56 4.45 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
