Mahindra CIE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,085.99 crore, up 51.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,085.99 crore in June 2022 up 51.26% from Rs. 717.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.03 crore in June 2022 up 114% from Rs. 45.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.60 crore in June 2022 up 76.96% from Rs. 92.45 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 275.30 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.07% returns over the last 6 months and 25.65% over the last 12 months.