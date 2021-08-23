Mahindra CIE Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 717.98 crore, up 280.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 717.98 crore in June 2021 up 280.72% from Rs. 188.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.34 crore in June 2021 up 197.05% from Rs. 46.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.45 crore in June 2021 up 325.98% from Rs. 40.91 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2020.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 228.80 on August 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.61% returns over the last 6 months and 68.98% over the last 12 months.