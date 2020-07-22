Mahindra CIE Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore, down 65.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore in June 2020 down 65.14% from Rs. 540.91 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.72 crore in June 2020 down 300.07% from Rs. 23.35 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.91 crore in June 2020 down 167.52% from Rs. 60.59 crore in June 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 114.30 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -41.40% over the last 12 months.