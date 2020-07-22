Mahindra CIE Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore, down 65.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore in June 2020 down 65.14% from Rs. 540.91 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.72 crore in June 2020 down 300.07% from Rs. 23.35 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.91 crore in June 2020 down 167.52% from Rs. 60.59 crore in June 2019.
Mahindra CIE shares closed at 114.30 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -41.40% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra CIE Automotive
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.59
|578.62
|540.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|188.59
|578.62
|540.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|81.03
|282.05
|292.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.55
|-21.06
|6.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.99
|96.32
|67.97
|Depreciation
|19.03
|28.29
|18.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.36
|154.13
|119.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-64.37
|38.90
|35.98
|Other Income
|4.43
|7.78
|6.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.94
|46.68
|42.48
|Interest
|2.03
|2.45
|5.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.97
|44.23
|37.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.97
|44.23
|37.06
|Tax
|-15.25
|11.81
|13.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.72
|32.42
|23.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.72
|32.42
|23.35
|Equity Share Capital
|379.01
|379.01
|379.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|0.86
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|0.86
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|0.86
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|0.86
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am