Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra CIE Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore, down 65.14% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.59 crore in June 2020 down 65.14% from Rs. 540.91 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.72 crore in June 2020 down 300.07% from Rs. 23.35 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.91 crore in June 2020 down 167.52% from Rs. 60.59 crore in June 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 114.30 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -41.40% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations188.59578.62540.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations188.59578.62540.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials81.03282.05292.38
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.55-21.066.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost77.9996.3267.97
Depreciation19.0328.2918.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses65.36154.13119.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-64.3738.9035.98
Other Income4.437.786.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-59.9446.6842.48
Interest2.032.455.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.9744.2337.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-61.9744.2337.06
Tax-15.2511.8113.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-46.7232.4223.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-46.7232.4223.35
Equity Share Capital379.01379.01379.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.230.860.62
Diluted EPS-1.230.860.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.230.860.62
Diluted EPS-1.230.860.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra CIE #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results

