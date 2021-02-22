MARKET NEWS

Mahindra CIE Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 756.51 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

February 22, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 756.51 crore in December 2020 up 15.4% from Rs. 655.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.82 crore in December 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 56.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.17 crore in December 2020 up 53.56% from Rs. 74.35 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 190.25 on February 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.10% returns over the last 6 months and 22.39% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations756.51621.04655.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations756.51621.04655.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials368.95286.60306.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.7312.3816.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost103.9092.9690.13
Depreciation29.8331.3030.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses188.91159.35172.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.6538.4538.86
Other Income3.683.884.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.3442.3343.51
Interest4.582.824.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.7639.5139.46
Exceptional Items----6.82
P/L Before Tax79.7639.5146.28
Tax19.9411.03-10.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.8228.4756.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.8228.4756.45
Equity Share Capital379.01379.01379.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.580.751.49
Diluted EPS1.580.751.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.580.751.49
Diluted EPS1.580.751.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra CIE #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results
first published: Feb 22, 2021 11:00 am

