Mahindra CIE Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 756.51 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 756.51 crore in December 2020 up 15.4% from Rs. 655.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.82 crore in December 2020 up 5.96% from Rs. 56.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.17 crore in December 2020 up 53.56% from Rs. 74.35 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 178.15 on February 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.90% returns over the last 6 months and 19.40% over the last 12 months.