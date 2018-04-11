Mahindra CIE Q4 PAT seen up 42.1% YoY to Rs 116.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra CIE to report net profit at Rs. 116.4 crore up 42.1% year-on-year (up 25% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,800.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 25.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 244.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.