Mahindra CIE Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,723.15 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,723.15 crore in September 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 2,090.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.37 crore in September 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 166.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.71 crore in September 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 275.91 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 295.20 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.57% returns over the last 6 months and 9.01% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,723.15 2,707.20 2,090.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,723.15 2,707.20 2,090.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,472.59 1,382.92 1,104.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.22 2.17 -101.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 319.38 335.75 323.12
Depreciation 87.17 89.32 83.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 628.50 681.94 496.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.74 215.11 185.03
Other Income 13.80 35.66 7.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.54 250.77 192.44
Interest 16.64 4.41 13.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 226.91 246.35 179.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 226.91 246.35 179.13
Tax 55.84 58.63 12.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 171.07 187.72 166.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.09
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 171.07 187.72 166.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.30 1.13 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 171.37 188.85 166.32
Equity Share Capital 379.32 379.13 379.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 4.98 4.39
Diluted EPS 4.52 4.98 4.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.51 4.98 4.39
Diluted EPS 4.52 4.98 4.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 12:33 pm
