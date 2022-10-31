English
    Mahindra CIE Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,723.15 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

    October 31, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,723.15 crore in September 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 2,090.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.37 crore in September 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 166.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.71 crore in September 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 275.91 crore in September 2021.

    Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021.

    Mahindra CIE shares closed at 295.20 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.57% returns over the last 6 months and 9.01% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra CIE Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,723.152,707.202,090.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,723.152,707.202,090.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,472.591,382.921,104.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.222.17-101.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost319.38335.75323.12
    Depreciation87.1789.3283.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses628.50681.94496.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.74215.11185.03
    Other Income13.8035.667.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax243.54250.77192.44
    Interest16.644.4113.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax226.91246.35179.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax226.91246.35179.13
    Tax55.8458.6312.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities171.07187.72166.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.09
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period171.07187.72166.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.301.13--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates171.37188.85166.32
    Equity Share Capital379.32379.13379.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.524.984.39
    Diluted EPS4.524.984.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.514.984.39
    Diluted EPS4.524.984.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra CIE #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 12:33 pm
