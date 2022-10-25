Mahindra CIE Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,723.15 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,723.15 crore in September 2022 up 30.25% from Rs. 2,090.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.37 crore in September 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 166.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.71 crore in September 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 275.91 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 314.50 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.12% returns over the last 6 months and 12.68% over the last 12 months.