Mahindra CIE Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,090.69 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,090.69 crore in September 2021 up 23.4% from Rs. 1,694.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.32 crore in September 2021 up 173.72% from Rs. 60.76 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.91 crore in September 2021 up 43.09% from Rs. 192.82 crore in September 2020.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2020.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 279.10 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)