Mahindra CIE Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,868.50 crore, down 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,868.50 crore in September 2019 down 5.68% from Rs. 1,981.09 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.18 crore in September 2019 down 30.98% from Rs. 88.64 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.39 crore in September 2019 down 18.03% from Rs. 260.32 crore in September 2018.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2018.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 155.60 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.65% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.