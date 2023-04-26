Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore in March 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 2,588.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.12 crore in March 2023 up 72.91% from Rs. 161.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.61 crore in March 2023 up 28.9% from Rs. 307.68 crore in March 2022.