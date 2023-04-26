 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore in March 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 2,588.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.12 crore in March 2023 up 72.91% from Rs. 161.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.61 crore in March 2023 up 28.9% from Rs. 307.68 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,440.20 2,246.84 2,588.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,440.20 2,246.84 2,588.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,245.49 1,216.03 1,232.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.32 -24.76 -22.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 259.91 236.48 369.03
Depreciation 82.51 76.73 86.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 505.84 526.69 712.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.14 215.66 210.31
Other Income 15.96 24.40 10.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.10 240.06 221.06
Interest 23.97 7.93 8.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 290.13 232.13 212.59
Exceptional Items -- 37.87 --
P/L Before Tax 290.13 270.00 212.59
Tax 70.16 75.55 51.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 219.97 194.45 161.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 58.86 -852.64 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 278.82 -658.20 161.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.30 0.38 0.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 279.12 -657.81 161.43
Equity Share Capital 379.40 379.32 379.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.36 -17.35 4.26
Diluted EPS 7.36 -17.35 4.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.36 -17.35 4.26
Diluted EPS 7.36 -17.35 4.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited