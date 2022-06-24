 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,588.36 crore, up 18.22% Y-o-Y

Jun 24, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,588.36 crore in March 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 2,189.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.43 crore in March 2022 up 1499.26% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.68 crore in March 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 306.21 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 210.20 on June 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,588.36 2,064.15 2,189.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,588.36 2,064.15 2,189.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,232.15 1,006.84 1,071.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.49 50.97 -53.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 369.03 301.54 362.44
Depreciation 86.62 82.72 88.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 712.74 502.60 521.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 210.31 119.49 198.56
Other Income 10.74 17.25 19.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.06 136.73 217.92
Interest 8.47 12.68 14.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 212.59 124.05 203.73
Exceptional Items -- -12.80 --
P/L Before Tax 212.59 111.25 203.73
Tax 51.55 32.32 193.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 161.04 78.93 10.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.09 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 161.04 79.03 10.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.39 1.20 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 161.43 80.23 10.09
Equity Share Capital 379.12 379.05 379.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 2.11 0.27
Diluted EPS 4.26 2.11 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.26 2.11 0.27
Diluted EPS 4.26 2.11 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2022 08:44 am
