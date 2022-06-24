Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,588.36 crore, up 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,588.36 crore in March 2022 up 18.22% from Rs. 2,189.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.43 crore in March 2022 up 1499.26% from Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.68 crore in March 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 306.21 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 210.20 on June 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.