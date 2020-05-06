Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,662.71 crore, down 23.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,662.71 crore in March 2020 down 23.53% from Rs. 2,174.39 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.79 crore in March 2020 down 86.36% from Rs. 152.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.10 crore in March 2020 down 37.08% from Rs. 297.37 crore in March 2019.
Mahindra CIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2019.
Mahindra CIE shares closed at 104.70 on May 05, 2020 (NSE)
|Mahindra CIE Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,662.71
|1,722.94
|2,174.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,662.71
|1,722.94
|2,174.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|746.11
|764.12
|1,017.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.75
|49.11
|-3.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|314.50
|283.42
|355.94
|Depreciation
|81.53
|78.80
|74.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|403.14
|412.01
|521.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|100.68
|135.49
|208.49
|Other Income
|4.89
|6.32
|14.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.57
|141.80
|223.33
|Interest
|60.04
|10.61
|10.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|45.53
|131.20
|213.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-9.68
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|45.53
|121.51
|213.04
|Tax
|24.74
|108.90
|59.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.79
|12.61
|153.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|1.30
|-1.30
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.79
|13.92
|152.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|20.79
|13.92
|152.42
|Equity Share Capital
|379.01
|379.01
|378.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.36
|4.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.36
|4.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.36
|4.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.36
|4.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 6, 2020 09:12 am