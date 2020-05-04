Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,662.71 crore, down 23.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,662.71 crore in March 2020 down 23.53% from Rs. 2,174.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.79 crore in March 2020 down 86.36% from Rs. 152.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.10 crore in March 2020 down 37.08% from Rs. 297.37 crore in March 2019.

Mahindra CIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.03 in March 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 95.00 on April 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.99% returns over the last 6 months and -58.27% over the last 12 months.