Mahindra CIE Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,707.20 crore, up 32.55% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,707.20 crore in June 2022 up 32.55% from Rs. 2,042.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.85 crore in June 2022 up 38.66% from Rs. 136.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.09 crore in June 2022 up 25.33% from Rs. 271.35 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 248.80 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,707.20 2,588.36 2,042.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,707.20 2,588.36 2,042.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,382.92 1,232.15 1,029.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.17 -22.49 -100.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 335.75 369.03 360.66
Depreciation 89.32 86.62 88.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 681.94 712.74 492.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.11 210.31 171.18
Other Income 35.66 10.74 11.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 250.77 221.06 182.75
Interest 4.41 8.47 13.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 246.35 212.59 169.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 246.35 212.59 169.67
Tax 58.63 51.55 33.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 187.72 161.04 136.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 187.72 161.04 136.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.13 0.39 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 188.85 161.43 136.20
Equity Share Capital 379.13 379.12 379.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.98 4.26 3.59
Diluted EPS 4.98 4.26 3.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.98 4.26 3.59
Diluted EPS 4.98 4.26 3.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
