Mahindra CIE Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,707.20 crore, up 32.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,707.20 crore in June 2022 up 32.55% from Rs. 2,042.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.85 crore in June 2022 up 38.66% from Rs. 136.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.09 crore in June 2022 up 25.33% from Rs. 271.35 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 248.80 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.