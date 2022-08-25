Mahindra CIE Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,707.20 crore, up 32.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,707.20 crore in June 2022 up 32.55% from Rs. 2,042.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.85 crore in June 2022 up 38.66% from Rs. 136.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.09 crore in June 2022 up 25.33% from Rs. 271.35 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 270.20 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.79% over the last 12 months.