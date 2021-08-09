Mahindra CIE Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,042.48 crore, up 177.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,042.48 crore in June 2021 up 177.71% from Rs. 735.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.20 crore in June 2021 up 205.79% from Rs. 128.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.35 crore in June 2021 up 446.51% from Rs. 78.31 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2020.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 268.65 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.98% returns over the last 6 months and 142.79% over the last 12 months.