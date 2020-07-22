Mahindra CIE Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 735.47 crore, down 65.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 735.47 crore in June 2020 down 65.66% from Rs. 2,141.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 128.74 crore in June 2020 down 201.99% from Rs. 126.22 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.31 crore in June 2020 down 129.07% from Rs. 269.38 crore in June 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 114.30 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -41.40% over the last 12 months.