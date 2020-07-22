Mahindra CIE Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 735.47 crore, down 65.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 735.47 crore in June 2020 down 65.66% from Rs. 2,141.99 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 128.74 crore in June 2020 down 201.99% from Rs. 126.22 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.31 crore in June 2020 down 129.07% from Rs. 269.38 crore in June 2019.
Mahindra CIE shares closed at 114.30 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -41.40% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra CIE Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|735.47
|1,662.71
|2,141.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|735.47
|1,662.71
|2,141.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|298.05
|746.11
|1,000.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.62
|16.75
|-14.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|284.97
|314.50
|364.80
|Depreciation
|51.77
|81.53
|84.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|202.08
|403.14
|529.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-148.03
|100.68
|177.22
|Other Income
|17.95
|4.89
|7.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-130.08
|105.57
|184.98
|Interest
|16.74
|60.04
|11.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-146.83
|45.53
|173.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-146.83
|45.53
|173.44
|Tax
|-18.33
|24.74
|47.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-128.50
|20.79
|126.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.06
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-128.56
|20.79
|126.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.18
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-128.74
|20.79
|126.22
|Equity Share Capital
|379.01
|379.01
|379.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|0.55
|3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|0.55
|3.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|0.55
|3.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|0.55
|3.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am