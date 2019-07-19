Mahindra CIE Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,141.99 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,141.99 crore in June 2019 up 3.04% from Rs. 2,078.89 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.22 crore in June 2019 down 9.13% from Rs. 138.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.38 crore in June 2019 down 7.41% from Rs. 290.93 crore in June 2018.

Mahindra CIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2018.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 218.65 on July 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and -13.23% over the last 12 months.