Mahindra CIE Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,064.15 crore, up 5.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,064.15 crore in December 2021 up 5.44% from Rs. 1,957.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.23 crore in December 2021 down 28.16% from Rs. 111.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.45 crore in December 2021 down 13.94% from Rs. 254.99 crore in December 2020.

Mahindra CIE EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2020.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 200.05 on February 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.60% over the last 12 months.