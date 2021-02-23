Mahindra CIE Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.64 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.64 crore in December 2020 up 13.62% from Rs. 1,722.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.67 crore in December 2020 up 702.37% from Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.99 crore in December 2020 up 15.59% from Rs. 220.60 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 179.30 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and 20.17% over the last 12 months.