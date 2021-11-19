Maheshwari Logi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.85 crore, up 81.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.85 crore in September 2021 up 81.65% from Rs. 138.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2021 up 55.08% from Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in September 2021 up 25.32% from Rs. 10.94 crore in September 2020.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in September 2020.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 94.30 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)